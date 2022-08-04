One collier killed in Balochistan mine

At least one collier was killed in a coal mine incident in Balochistan’s Harnai district.

According to Levies, the incident took place in Shahrag area of Harnai. Sources familiar with the matter said the accident happened when a trolley inside the mine overturned.

The deceased miner’s body was sent to Rawal Health Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Mine accidents are common in the country’s largest province due to the Balochistan Awami Party-led government’s negligence in keeping a strict check on safety protocols of mines.