Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Balochistan

One collier killed in Balochistan mine

Incident took place in Shahrag area of Harnai
Samaa Web Desk Aug 04, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

At least one collier was killed in a coal mine incident in Balochistan’s Harnai district.

According to Levies, the incident took place in Shahrag area of Harnai. Sources familiar with the matter said the accident happened when a trolley inside the mine overturned.

The deceased miner’s body was sent to Rawal Health Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Mine accidents are common in the country’s largest province due to the Balochistan Awami Party-led government’s negligence in keeping a strict check on safety protocols of mines.

Mines

Coalminers

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div