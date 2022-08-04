Shahid Afridi offers to revamp Karachi’s Gulberg Sports Complex

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has offered to revamp Karachi’s Gulberg Sports Complex.

The complex, founded in 1985, which was supposed to aid the development of the young generation was recently being used to host weddings.

A court order stopped the weddings at the venue but the complex is still in no condition to host sporting activities. The compound is also used as a garbage dumping site while the building is also in a very poor condition.

The complex is spread over six acres and has the ability to host multiple sporting activities.

Speaking on the deplorable condition of the complex, Afridi offered to revamp the facility with the help of sponsors.

“I have played cricket there but I can’t believe what I am seeing today. This place used to be in a much better condition,” said Afridi on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match.

“Whenever I meet the authorities, I urge them to use people like us. I’m not asking for money. I just want a place to develop and rebuild. I can get many sponsors to help in this regard.

“It all comes down to their intention. I only need around two years to revamp this place.”