FIA to probe foreign funding received by PTI, govt to file declaration in Supreme Court

The federal cabinet has decided to hand over the investigation of prohibited funding received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while the government will send a declaration against the political party to the Supreme Court, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

The was decided in the meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said while addressing the media after the meeting.

The minister said FIA will be able to hire services of other institutions for probing into prohibited funding received by Imran Khan’s party.

She said the government will take action against the PTI leadership under articles of Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002 and Election Act 2017.

She said PTI took 51 adjournments during the proceedings of the prohibited funding case during eight years and received funding from 351 foreign companies which was a crime under Pakistan’s law.

The minister said that the law minister briefed the federal cabinet on the matter and how the government was bound to act in accordance with the law after PTI was declared a ‘foreign-aided’ party by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

She said that ex-PM Imran Khan submitted five false affidavits in the ECP.

A declaration will be sent to the Supreme Court against PTI which will be presented in the next cabinet meeting by the law minister for approval, Aurangzeb added.

She said it is on the court to decide on it.

“This is a formality which the government has to fulfill as per the law,” Aurangzeb said and added that it is an issue of money-laundering and fake accounts.

She said FIA will probe into money-laundering done through fake accounts which were opened in the name of four domestic workers of PTI Secretariat.

It will be inspected where the money coming to Pakistan went and how it was used, the minister told the media.

PTI received foreign funding, rules ECP

In a unanimous decision by a three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the bench declared that the PTI ‘knowingly and willfully’ received funding from prohibited sources, including foreign nationals.

The case pertains to the PTI’s funding before the year 2014, especially in 2013 when the results of general elections turned the PTI into a major political force in Parliament from a one-seat party.

It declared that funding received from over 350 foreign companies and 34 foreign nationals — many of them of Indian origin — was also from prohibited sources. The funds were raised in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The commission declared the funding received from Romitta Shetty from Singapore also comes under funding from prohibited sources.

The ECP bench also found the funding certificates submitted by PTI chairman Imran Khan for funding from 2008-2013 to be incorrect.