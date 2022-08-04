After Elahi, Punjab governor decides against administering oath to provincial cabinet

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has decided against administering the oath to the new Punjab cabinet formed after the PTI-PML-Q won in the run-off election for the chief minister slot last month, sources said.

Well-placed sources reported to SAMAA TV that the Punjab governor will not administer the oath to the cabinet just like he did not perform the task earlier when Pervaiz Elahi was elected as the chief minister.

However, President Arif Alvi had sworn-in the elected CM as it was ordered by the Supreme Court.

This will brew another crisis in Punjab - which has remained mired in political chaos for the last three months - as the oath is a prerequisite for the formation of the provincial cabinet.

If the governor doesn’t take an oath from the cabinet – sources said – the matter is expected to land in the court once again just like it had landed when then-Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to take oath from PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz after he was elected as the chief minister, replacing PTI’s Usman Buzdar.

Then, on the court order, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf sworn-in Hamza.

According to the Constitution, all members of the provincial cabinet are bound to take oath from the governor to assume their charge. No other official possesses the authority to administer oath to the cabinet until court orders to do so.