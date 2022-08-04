Balochistan rains death toll rises to 166

The death toll in Balochistan torrential rains rose to 166 after two more persons lost their lives.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 75 people were injured and more than 15,000 house were also partially damaged during rain related incidents.

Quetta’s Pashtoon Town was also affected by the rains. People in the capital city still await help from authorities.

At least 50 houses were swept away in the flash floods. Rain affectees are busy in relief work themselves as the Balochistan government has failed to help.

Here is a video of the ongoing relief work in some parts of the country’s largest province.