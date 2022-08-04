Balochistan floods death toll soars to 170

The death toll in Balochistan torrential rains and consequent floods rose to 170 after four more casualties were reported on Friday.

According to a report shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 43 women and 55 children lost their lives in the calamitous rains that lashed the largest province of Pakistan in July and August.

As many as 75 people were also injured due to rain-related incidents.

So far, 16 bridges and 650km of roads have been damaged by the heavy downpour and consequent floods in the region as per the data outlined in the report.

Moreover, 15,337 houses were damaged in total, of which 3,872 were completely destroyed.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has planned to pay another visit to the flood-hit southern areas of Balochistan today.

Separately, former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has claimed that Lasbela was the worst hit by rainfall and floods among all the districts of the province.

He said that four bridges were swept away in the floods making some tehsils inaccessible for on-ground relief operations.

“We need at least 20,000 more tents in Lasbela,” he maintained adding that during his visit to the district he noticed that all houses have either collapsed or rendered unsuitable for living.

Misery in Sar Manda

Following incessant monsoon rains, the floodwaters also reached the Sar Manda area of ​​Quetta and destroyed around 100 houses.

The residents of the area are waiting for authorities to come to help them in such dire circumstances.

Recent relief work

On the other hand, locals, the Pakistan army, and the civil administration have jointly started conducting the restoration work of the Coastal Highway and Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) Highway.

As a result of mutual cooperation between the Pakistan Army and the Department of Communications and Construction of the Government of Balochistan, Coastal and RCD highways were opened for traffic from Karachi to Quetta and Gwadar on Thursday.

Moreover, the PM on his recent visit to Balochistan announced a relief package to compensate for the losses of the flood affectees.

A compensation of Rs500,000 for each damaged residence will be given to flood victims.

Meanwhile, for each family whose loved one was lost due to floods and rain-related incidents, a sum of Rs1 million will be awarded as compensation.