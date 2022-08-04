Memorandum against CEC Raja handed over as PTI stages protest against electoral body

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders handed over a memorandum against the Cheif Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials as the party protested against the top poll body against its alleged bias.

As PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday gave a call for a protest outside the ECP headquarters in Islamabad following the verdict in the prohibited funding case against PTI, the federal government sealed Islamabad’s Red Zone – where the ECP is located.

The government had placed shipping containers and installed barbed wires to block the entry of demonstrators into the zone as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that they would not allow anyone to enter the sensitive zone.

Hence, the PTI chairman changed the protest location to F-9 Park but some party leaders marched towards the ECP headquarters to hand over a memorandum against the body’s chief Raja.

They were first stopped by the police and Paramilitary Rangers at the ECP gate but later allowed to enter the headquarters to hand over the memorandum.

The protesters also held placards inscribed with a demand for the resignation of the CEC Raja, and they also chanted slogans against the top electoral body.

The party leaders then dispersed however other protesters would gather at the main location of the demonstration.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will address the demonstrators at F-9 Park at 7pm.