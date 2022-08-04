Pakistan’s medal winners, results at Commonwealth Games 2022

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28-August 8 with around 5000 athletes from 72 nations and territories.

Pakistan have a rich history at Commonwealth Games, where they have won a total of 75 medals. Their medal tally includes 25 gold, 24 silver and 26 bronze.

A 103-member Pakistan contingent is taking part in the event.

Pakistani athletes will take part in athletics, badminton, boxing, cricket (women), hockey, gymnastics, judo, squash, swimming, table tennis, wrestling and weightlifting.

Here are the medal winners and other results of Pakistan athletes at Commonwealth Games 2022.

MEDAL STANDINGS

Pakistan are currently in 19th place on the table with one gold and one bronze medal. It must be noted that the standings are determined by the amount of gold medals won and not total medals.

MEDAL WINNERS

Nooh Butt

Pakistan’s weightlifter Nooh Butt bagged the first gold medal for his country in the men’s 109+kg.

Butt lifted a total of 405kg, which included 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk.

It must be noted that Butt has been a regular medalist at national and international level.

The Gujranwala-born also won a bronze medal during the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver in the 2017 and 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

Photo: Commonwealth Games

Shah Hussain Shah

Judoka Shah Hussain Shah won the first medal for Pakistan during the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He won bronze medal in the -90kg category by defeating South Africa’s Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach.

The Japan-based athlete, Shah, has twice won a gold medal during the South Asian Games in 2016 and 2019, respectively. He also bagged a silver during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Photo: Commonwealth Games

OTHER RESULTS

Cricket

Pakistan’s women’s cricket team lost all three matches, during the T20 event, against Barbados, India and Australia. Consequently, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

Gymnastics

Pakistan’s only participant, 39-year-old Mohammad Afzal, in artistic gymnastics was knocked out in the qualifying round after finishing in last place.

Judo

Apart from Shah Hussain Shah winning a medal, Pakistan’s other Judoka Qaisar Khan was knocked out in the men’s -100 kg round of 16 by New Zealand’s Jason Koster.

Swimming

In a disappointing display, none of Pakistan’s swimmers went past the heats in the aquatics competition.

Bismah Khan, Women’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Butterfly and Women’s 100m Butterfly, Jehanara Nabi, Women’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Freestyle and Women’s 200m Freestyle, Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq, Men’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 50m Butterfly and Men’s 50m Backstroke, and Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub, Women’s 50m Butterfly, Women’s 100m Breaststroke and Women’s 50m Breaststroke, were all knocked out in the first round.

Badminton

Pakistan’s badminton team comprising Irfan Bhatt, Murad Ali, Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique were knocked out of the Mixed Team Event after they lost all the matches India, Australia and Sri Lanka.

The players are currently in action in the men and women’s singles and men’s and women’s doubles.

Weightlifting

Apart from the gold medal won by Nooh Butt, Pakistan’s other weightlifters, Haider Ali and Hanzala Butt, could not finish in medal places.

Haider finished in fifth place in the men’s 81kg, whereas Hanzala ended up at the last position in the men’s 109kg.

Squash

In the men’s singles, Nasir Iqbal was the only Pakistan player who made some progress but his journey ended in the round of 16 at the hands of England’s James Willstrop. Meanwhile, Tayyab Aslam lost to Iqbal in the round of 32.

In the women’s singles, Faiza Zafar lost to Malaysia’s Yiwen Chan in the round of 32. On the other hand, Amna Fayyaz was defeated by Malaysia’s Rachel Arnold in the same round.

The men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events are currently in progress.

Table Tennis

Fahad Khawaja won all three men’s singles matches, against Guyana’s Christopher Franklin, Bangladesh’s Mohutasin Ahmed and Trinidad and Tobago’s Derron Douglas, in group 15 to progress to the round of 32.

Khawaja will face England’s Paul Drinkhall in the next round on Friday, August 5.

Athletics and Para Athletics

Sprinter Shajar Abbas missed out on the 100m semi-finals by the barest of margins. He equaled his personal best, 10.38 seconds, and finished in fourth place in men’s 100m heat. The cut off time for the qualification, apart from the top two in each heat, was 10.37 seconds which meant that Abbas missed out by only 0.01 seconds.

Photo: Reuters

Abbas also qualified for the semi-finals, which will take place on August 5, of the men’s 200m. He won his heat by clocking 21.12 seconds on August 4.

Pakistan’s para-athlete Anila Baig will be in action later today in the Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64.

Anila Gulzar finished in the last place in the women’s 100m. She has also pulled out of the women’s 200m.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, one of Pakistan’s medal hopefuls, will take the field on August 7 in the final.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Jamshad Ali, shot put, will be in action on August 5.

Boxing

Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain made an impressive run in the Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg (Featherweight) category. However, his journey ended in the quarter-final against Norther Ireland’s Jude Gallagher.

Photo: Commonwealth Games

Other Pakistan boxers, Mehreen Baloch, Women’s Over 54kg-57kg (Featherweight), and Nazeer Ullah Khan, Men’s Over 86kg-92kg (Heavyweight), were knocked out in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Suleman Baloch went out in the round of 32 in the Men’s Over 60kg-63.5kg (Light Welterweight) category.

Zohaib Rasheed, Men’s Over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight), could not participate in the event due to an error by the organisers.

Hockey

Pakistan beat Scotland, 3-2, on August 3 to stay alive in the tournament.

The Umar Bhutta-led unit had drew, 2-2, their first match against South Africa, whereas they faced a 4-1 defeat in their second match against New Zealand.

They will face Australia today in a must-win clash in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

Photo: Reuters

Wrestling

The wrestling competition will begin on August 5 and 6, where five, Zaman Anwar, Ali Asad, Tayab Raza, Muhammad Inam and Muhammad Sharif, Pakistan grapplers will be in action.