Govt of Pakistan is now on TikTok

In what seems to be an attempt to be able to connect with the younger populace,the Government of Pakistan launched its TikTok.

PM’s Focal Person on Digital Media Abu Bakar Umar tweeted the link of the government’s newly launched TikTok account (https://www.tiktok.com/@govtofpakistan1) and requested the people to follow it.

So far, five videos have been uploaded on the government’s official TikTok.

First ever video that was shared from the account was of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the flood-affected areas of Balochistan. It has been viewed over 600 times.

Second video that was posted on the account is to pay tribute to six Pakistan Army personnel martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan on Monday.

The ISPR — the media wing of the military — said that all six people aboard have been martyred including Corp Commander XII Corp (also known as Quetta Corp) Lt General Sarfraz Ali.

The other five martyrs include Brigadier Amjad Hanif — whose name had been approved for promotion as major general — Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, both pilots Major Saeed Ahmed and Major Talha Manan, and crew member Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

Remaining videos are from PM Shehbaz’s today visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s flood-hit districts.

Currently, the account has 142 followers and 124 likes. The account does not follow anyone.