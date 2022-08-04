PTI takes back reference against chief election commissioner

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took on Thursday took back the reference against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja minutes after it was submitted in the Supreme Judicial Council.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the reference was taken back from the registrar’s office. The reference pleaded to remove CEC Raja from his post due to misconduct.

Earlier on Thursday (today) in a tweet, former prime minister Imran Khan maintained that the CEC and Election Commission of Pakistan are in cahoots with the “imported” government and tried a technical knockout against PTI after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) got routed in the Punjab by-elections despite support of state machinery and ECP shenanigans.

He has continuously maintained that the chief election commissioner meets Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders secretly to conspire against PTI.

Earlier on August 3, the PTI chief, during an interview with a private tv channel, had said the “neutrals” had assured him that CEC Raja will stay impartial, and therefore he agreed on the appointment.

Speaking to the media after the reference was taken back, former information and law minister warned the “imported” government that if they pull any shenanigans in the federal capital then the PTI lead government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and defacto government in Punjab will fill the prisons of the province with leaders of PDM and its allies.