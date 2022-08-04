Lahore court grants bail to PML-N’s Nazir Chohan, seven others

An anti-terrorism court of Lahore granted on Thursday bail to eight Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including former Punjab MPA Nazir Ahmad Chohan.

The court ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

PML-N leaders had filed an application for the post-arrest bail in the ATC.

Nazir Chohan in his bail application, filed through his counsel Sardar Akbar Dogar, requested the court to approve his post-arrest bail application.

The applicant said that the court had previously turned down a request for physical remand submitted by the police.

Chohan told the court that the Chohang Police Station has registered a false case against him to punish him for his political allegiance.

PML-N leader was nominated in an FIR for clashing with PTI workers that led to a bullet injury during PP-167 by-elections.

Chohan was among the 25 PTI dissident lawmakers who had voted for Hamza in the Punjab chief minister’s election held in April. The Election Commission of Pakistan, however, de-seated him on May 23 for defecting and not obeying party instructions.

On July 17, Chohan contested elections on the ticket of PML-N for the seat he had previously won for the PTI in 2018. Only this time, he lost.