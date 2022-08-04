Swimming at Karachi beaches may land you in jail for six months

After multiple drowning incidents were reported over the weekend, the Karachi administration has imposed a ban on swimming and boating on seas and the violators can get up to six months jail time as punishment.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi Division’s office, due to torrential rains and high tides in the “sea, swimming, diving, bathing and boating in the sea/beaches may cause harm to public life.”

“There are sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 Cr.P.C to avoid any untoward event of drowning and to save precious lives of the general public,” the notification added.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon imposed a 15-day ban on swimming in the sea, beaches, and Hub Canal within the territorial limits of the Karachi Division.

The ban will stay in effect till August 17, 2022.

Memon also ordered the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Karachi Division to take action against the violators in coordination with the concerned Senior Superintendents of Police.

The violators will be booked under section 188 PPC for the violation of Section 144 Cr. P.C.

Punishment under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code

If the a person is charged for violation of section 188 of PPC and their act endangers “causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety,” can be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to Rs3,000 three, or with both.