Imran Khan changes protest venue to F9 Park after govt seals red zone

Former prime minister Imran Khan has given a “peaceful public protest” call at F9 Park around 6pm against the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a tweet on Thursday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said he will be addressing the gathering between 7:00-7:30pm.

After the ECP declared that Imran Khan’s party ‘willfully’ received prohibited funds, the former PM announced that the party will protest outside the ECP building situated in the federal capital’s red zone.

The change of venue comes after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that no one will be allowed to enter the red zone and the security was beefed up around the ECP office with high barricades on Thursday morning.

Imran maintained that the CEC and ECP are in cahoots with the “imported” government and tried a technical knockout against PTI after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) got routed in the Punjab by-elections “despite support of state machinery and ECP shenanigans.”

The former prime minister highlighted how the coalition government, the ECP, and the CEC are “cowering in fear” about the same happening to entire Pakistan Democratic Movement in the general elections.

Earlier on August 3, the PTI chief, during an interview with a private tv channel, had said the “neutrals” had assured him that CEC Raja will stay impartial, and therefore he agreed on the appointment.