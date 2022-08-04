CWG 2022: Pakistan hockey team’s semi-final qualification scenario

The Pakistan hockey team is currently participating in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, where they will play their final match against Australia today.

Pakistan are currently in fourth place with four points from three games. Australia are at the top of the table with nine points, while New Zealand and South Africa are in second and third place, respectively, with four points each.

Apart from being tied on points, Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa also have the same goal difference of -2.

Pakistan needs to better the result of the match between New Zealand and South Africa, who play before Pakistan’s match against Australia, in order to book their spot in the semi-finals.

It must be noted that Pakistan beat Scotland, 3-2, on Wednesday to stay alive in the tournament.

The Umar Bhutta-led unit had drew, 2-2, their first match against South Africa, whereas they faced a 4-1 defeat in their second match against New Zealand.

Ten teams, divided in two groups, are participating in the men’s hockey event. Pakistan are placed in Pool A alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan have never won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the past. Their best performance was during the 2006 event, in Melbourne, when they won the silver medal. The Green Shirts also managed to win a bronze during the 2002 games in Manchester.