Hamza Shahbaz leaves for UK on private visit

Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz left for Britain on Thursday.

According to the sources familiar with the matter, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is going to London on a private visit. He left for the United Kingdom on August 4 from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on a private airline’s flight.

During his stay in London, Hamza will be spending time with his family. He is also scheduled to meet his uncle and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention that Hamza was removed from the post of Punjab’s chief minister after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the chief minister’s election. The PML-N and its allies sit on the opposition benches of the Punjab Assembly now.