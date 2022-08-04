OPEC Fund gives Pakistan $72m for Mohmand hydropower project

Pakistan will receive a $72 million loan to fund the construction of a hydropower project in the Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

An agreement to this end was signed between OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) and the Pakistani government. The financing agreement was signed by Pakistan’s Ambassador in Vienna Aftab Ahmad Khokher, and OPEC Fund Director General Dr Abdul Hamid Al Khalifa in Vienna on June 15, 2022, but was declared effective as of July 27, 2022.

The $72 million loan will fund the construction of the Mohmand dam hydropower project on the Swat River in the Mohmand District of KP.

The construction of the dam will not only generate 2,862 gigawatts per hour (GWh) of cheap and clean energy per year but also enhance Pakistan’s water storage capacity by 1,293 million acre-feet (MAF) and provide a food security buffer, providing 13.32 cumec of clean drinking water to residents of Peshawar city.

It is hoped that the project will help create more than 6,000 new jobs in the region.

The Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is being co-financed by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), the Kuwait Fund for Development (KFD), the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the OPEC Fund.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025.