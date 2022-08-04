FGEHA told to complete housing projects on priority

The federal government on Wednesday directed the authority responsible for the construction of projects under the Pakistan housing project to speed up the construction process so that allottees can take possession of their properties.

This was directed on Wednesday in a meeting of the executive board of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister of Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay.

During the meeting, the boards discussed various agendas, issues and matters about different ongoing projects of the departments.

Wasay directed FGEHA to speed up the construction work on projects and complete them in the stipulated time and deliver them to allottees as soon as possible.

Housing and Works Federal Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that the quality and timely completion of the projects must be done and no negligence will be tolerated at any cost.

The secretary further directed the immediate resumption of work on all pending schemes so that flats and plots are handed over to the retired government employees at the earliest without any further delay.

Officials from the ministries of housing, finance, law, PHAF, FGEHA, and from other departments also attended the meeting.