Rupee continues upward march against US dollar

A day after making gains of almost Rs10, the rupee continued to make strong gains against the US dollar on Thursday, gaining at least Rs6.05 during intraday trading.

Spot rates in intraday trading in the interbank showed that the rupee had strengthened to Rs222.75 against a US dollar on Thursday morning, as it continued to build on the momentum from three days of consistent gains.

Earlier during the day, the US dollar was traded at a low of Rs220. It meant that the rupee had strengthened by Rs8.80.

Meanwhile, in the open market, a US dollar was being traded for as low as Rs221, with price of the greenback falling by Rs5.

Forex dealers expect the rupee to continue making strong gains during this week.

On Wednesday, the State Bank of Pakistan said that the rupee finished at Rs228.80 in the interbank, making an unbelievable gain of 4.19% or around Rs9.58.

Over the past four trading days, the rupee has gained Rs11.14 against the US dollar. However, these gains came after a period in which it had lost around Rs30.14.