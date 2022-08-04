PM Shehbaz visits KP’s flood-affected areas, announces compensation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a day-long visit to meet flood affectees and review the relief and rehabilitation work.

He was briefed about the relief operation being carried out in the flood-affected areas and damages to the infrastructure in Tank district.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur-Rehman and Advisor to PM Engineer Amir Muqam are also with him.

The prime minister met flood victims in Tank. He also announced the compensation of Rs1 million for the families of the deceased. KP chief minister, PDMA and the federal government are working together for the rehabilitation, PM Shehbaz said to a family affected by the floods. “I am your servant, Shehbaz Sharif.”

Later in the day, he will also visit the flood-hit areas of Dera Ismael Khan where he will be briefed about the relief operation and measures taken for the rehabilitation of flood victims.