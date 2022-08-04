PTI protest, new Corps Commander Quetta, ‘neutrals’ suggest CEC name

**Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Thursday, August 4, 2022.((

‘PTI won’t be allowed to stage protest outside ECP building’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has announced a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Thursday).

On Wednesday, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that he has reports that the PTI workers may launch an attack on the ECP building during the party’s scheduled protest on Thursday.

The minister said the Islamabad High Court had banned staging protests in the federal capital’s Red Zone.

He said that PTI would not be allowed to stage a demonstration outside ECP’s building and the law would come into action against the violators.

PTI chief Imran Khan, however, said that the protest in Islamabad will not be staged in the Red Zone.

Only PTI Parliamentarians will go to the ECP offices to apprise its officials that transparent elections in the country were not possible under the existing body.

The PTI has alleged that the ECP was siding with the government. The country’s national security was at stake due to the incumbent government and CEC Raja, Imran Khan claimed.

Imran Khan says he appointed CEC Raja on suggestion of ‘neutrals’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the neutrals – the name he has given to the establishment - had assured him that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja will stay impartial, and therefore he agreed on the appointment.

The ex-PM made this claim during a television interview with anchor Imran Riaz Khan.

Imran Khan said neutrals gave the name of Sultan Sikandar Raja as CEC, and he did not know Raja before it.

He added that PTI members strongly objected to the proposed name when they learned about it as Raja was close to the Sharif family.

Imran Khan said when he conveyed this to the powers that be, “They guaranteed me that Raja will stay neutral.”

HIV-infected transgender people at risk as UNDP Pakistan shut down prevention program

At least 1,300 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infected transgender persons are in quandary besides health risk after the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan shut down its program related to prevention of the virus among the community members.

The transgender community of Karachi staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday against the abrupt closure of the program which could be a big blow to the efforts for stopping the transmission of the disease.

Some 1,500 transgender people were receiving treatment after getting counseled under the program as the disease is considered a stigma while 22 – who were part of the UNDP program in different capacities – have lost their jobs.

According to the data, 1,500 transgender persons were registered under UNDP HIV Program in Sindh. Some 1,300 were receiving treatment and 200 were being counseled.

Ex-DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor appointed as Corps Commander Quetta

Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor – former director-general (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – has been appointed as Corps Commander Quetta.

According to the ISPR – the military’s media wing - Lt Gen Ghafoor has been appointed to replace his predecessor Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who was martyred along with five other personnel in a helicopter crash in Balochistan on Tuesday.

Ghafoor was the 21st DG of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in 2016.

He was appointed as the General Officer Commanding 40 Division in Okara in January 2020.

Later in November, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Inspector General of Communications and Information Technology.

Supreme Court to hear case against PTI chief, leaders

The Supreme Court to hear a petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in a case pertaining to inflammatory statements against state institutions.

The petition filed by Advocate Koseen Faisal requested the apex court to form a commission to conduct an investigation into the case.

The top court’s registrar accepted the petition and fixed it for hearing today.

A two judge-bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the case.