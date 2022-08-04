Pakistan, India fans praise Nooh, Gurdeep after Commonwealth triumph
Fans across Pakistan and India join hands as they praise weightlifters Nooh Butt and Gurdeep Singh after their magnificent Commonwealth Games triumph.
Pakistan’s weightlifter Nooh bagged gold medal in the men’s 109+kg, while India’s Singh came third to secure bronze medal.
Butt lifted a total of 405kg, which included 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk. Meanwhile, India’s Gurdeep Singh bagged bronze by registering 390kg.
Defending champion David Andrew Liti, from New Zealand, won the silver medal with a total lift of 394kg.
Here is how fans reacted to the triumph:
NOOH DASTAGIR BUTT AND GURDEEP SINGH ????❤️— Farid Khan ???? (@_FaridKhan) August 3, 2022
Reminds me of Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra ?#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/ZkMiy6DlSI
2016 and 2022— Nomi (@50withaBowl) August 3, 2022
Nooh Dastgir Butt & Gurdeep Singh ??#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/rkC2RlZpxA
#CWG2022 #Weighlifting— ᴩʀᴀᴛɪᴋꜱʜᴀ ᴩᴀɴᴅᴇy (@pratiksha12_) August 3, 2022
Pakistani Weightlifter Nooh Butt and Indian Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh after winning Gold and bronze respectively ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UY1aZ1Eh8W
Then the times changed and the weight lifting competition came to be called "Weightlifting".— Vekh Punjab (@vekhPunjab) August 4, 2022
Punjab is running out of water, the land is poisoned, the food is not pure, yet the spirit of Punjabis is pure. In the Commonwealth Games 2022, Nooh Butt (Gold) and Gurdeep Singh(Bronze)
It’s Pakistan’s ?? Gold ?(Nooh Dastagir Butt) and India’s ?? Bronze?(Gurdeep Singh) in the 109kg plus weightlifting ?️♂️ #CWG2022— Salman Sharif (@salmansharif_pk) August 3, 2022
India's Gurdeep Singh lifts 167kg in snatch and 223kg in C&J totalling 390 kg, which ensures him a ?— Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) August 3, 2022
NZ's David Andrew gets silver with a 394kg lift and Pak's Muhammad Nooh gets a whopping 405kg lift (CWG record) to win the gold in 109+kg category#Weightlifting #CWG2022
Nooh and Gurdeep the new Neeraj and Arshad pic.twitter.com/t0j5A6J298— FootballPakistan.com (@FootballPak) August 3, 2022