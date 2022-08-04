Pakistan, India fans praise Nooh, Gurdeep after Commonwealth triumph

Fans across Pakistan and India join hands as they praise weightlifters Nooh Butt and Gurdeep Singh after their magnificent Commonwealth Games triumph.

Pakistan’s weightlifter Nooh bagged gold medal in the men’s 109+kg, while India’s Singh came third to secure bronze medal.

Butt lifted a total of 405kg, which included 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk. Meanwhile, India’s Gurdeep Singh bagged bronze by registering 390kg.

Defending champion David Andrew Liti, from New Zealand, won the silver medal with a total lift of 394kg.

Here is how fans reacted to the triumph:

NOOH DASTAGIR BUTT AND GURDEEP SINGH ????❤️



Reminds me of Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra ?#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/ZkMiy6DlSI — Farid Khan ???? (@_FaridKhan) August 3, 2022

2016 and 2022



Nooh Dastgir Butt & Gurdeep Singh ??#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/rkC2RlZpxA — Nomi (@50withaBowl) August 3, 2022

#CWG2022 #Weighlifting

Pakistani Weightlifter Nooh Butt and Indian Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh after winning Gold and bronze respectively ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UY1aZ1Eh8W — ᴩʀᴀᴛɪᴋꜱʜᴀ ᴩᴀɴᴅᴇy (@pratiksha12_) August 3, 2022

Then the times changed and the weight lifting competition came to be called "Weightlifting".

Punjab is running out of water, the land is poisoned, the food is not pure, yet the spirit of Punjabis is pure. In the Commonwealth Games 2022, Nooh Butt (Gold) and Gurdeep Singh(Bronze) — Vekh Punjab (@vekhPunjab) August 4, 2022

It’s Pakistan’s ?? Gold ?(Nooh Dastagir Butt) and India’s ?? Bronze?(Gurdeep Singh) in the 109kg plus weightlifting ?️‍♂️ #CWG2022 — Salman Sharif (@salmansharif_pk) August 3, 2022

India's Gurdeep Singh lifts 167kg in snatch and 223kg in C&J totalling 390 kg, which ensures him a ?



NZ's David Andrew gets silver with a 394kg lift and Pak's Muhammad Nooh gets a whopping 405kg lift (CWG record) to win the gold in 109+kg category#Weightlifting #CWG2022 — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) August 3, 2022

