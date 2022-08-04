Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Athletics

Pakistan, India fans praise Nooh, Gurdeep after Commonwealth triumph

They won gold and bronze medals respectively
Samaa Web Desk Aug 04, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Photo: Screengrab

Fans across Pakistan and India join hands as they praise weightlifters Nooh Butt and Gurdeep Singh after their magnificent Commonwealth Games triumph.

Pakistan’s weightlifter Nooh bagged gold medal in the men’s 109+kg, while India’s Singh came third to secure bronze medal.

Butt lifted a total of 405kg, which included 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk. Meanwhile, India’s Gurdeep Singh bagged bronze by registering 390kg.

Defending champion David Andrew Liti, from New Zealand, won the silver medal with a total lift of 394kg.

Here is how fans reacted to the triumph:

Pakistan

India

weightlifting

PakvIND

Commonwealth games

Nooh Dastgir Butt

Gurdeep Sindh

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div