CWG 2022: Pakistan’s Nooh Butt wins gold medal in weightlifting

Pakistan’s weightlifter Nooh Butt has bagged gold medal in the men’s 109+kg during the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

This was Pakistan’s first gold in the event and second medal overall after Judoka Shah Hussain Shah’s bronze.

Butt lifted a total of 405kg, which included 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk.

“I’m thankful to my family and friends for their prayers,” Butt said after his victory.

“I want to dedicate this medal to my father, who worked hard on me for 12 years and helped me win this medal,” he added.

Defending champion David Andrew Liti, from New Zealand, won the silver medal with a total lift of 394kg.

Meanwhile, India’s Gurdeep Singh bagged bronze by registering 390kg.

It must be noted that Butt has been a regular medalist at national and international level.

The Gujranwala-born also won a bronze medal during the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver in the 2017 and 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.