WATCH: Female food delivery rider sets courageous example at an early age

Merab, the brave young food rider of Lahore, is well-known, but her journey has been plagued by many hardships and difficulties.

However, she refused to give up in the face of difficult situations and changed the times by setting an example of hard work and greatness.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Merab said she wants to become a fashion designer after studying.

She also mentioned that sometimes the work is quite difficult and one has to face different types of people.

Merab admitted that it becomes very difficult to meet household expenses along with studies, but nothing is difficult with hard work and dedication.