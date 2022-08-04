Ex-DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor appointed as Corps Commander Quetta

Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor – former director-general (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – has been appointed as Corps Commander Quetta.

According to the ISPR – the military’s media wing - Lt Gen Ghafoor has been appointed to replace his predecessor Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who was martyred along with five other personnel in a helicopter crash in Balochistan on Tuesday.

Ghafoor was the 21st DG of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in 2016.

He was appointed as the General Officer Commanding 40 Division in Okara in January 2020.

Later in November, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Inspector General of Communications and Information Technology.