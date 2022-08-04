Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan

Ex-DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor appointed as Corps Commander Quetta

He replaces his predecessor Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash on Tuesday
Samaa Web Desk Aug 04, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor. Photo: File</p>

Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor. Photo: File

Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor – former director-general (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – has been appointed as Corps Commander Quetta.

According to the ISPR – the military’s media wing - Lt Gen Ghafoor has been appointed to replace his predecessor Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who was martyred along with five other personnel in a helicopter crash in Balochistan on Tuesday.

Ghafoor was the 21st DG of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in 2016.

He was appointed as the General Officer Commanding 40 Division in Okara in January 2020.

Later in November, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Inspector General of Communications and Information Technology.

ISPR

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div