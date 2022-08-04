Imran Khan says he appointed CEC Raja on suggestion of ‘neutrals’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the neutrals – the name he has given to the establishment - had assured him that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja will stay impartial, and therefore he agreed on the appointment.

The ex-PM made this claim during a television (TV) interview with anchor Imran Riaz Khan.

He made this revelation about the appointment of CEC Raja whom he has started hitting out recently and also labeled him as a ‘tout’ of PML-N in his public rallies.

He said that a deadlock was developed between the then-government and opposition over the appointment of CEC.

“The neutrals approached us and said that it has [the matter] stuck and the country needs to move forward.”

The neutrals said that they would propose a name over whom both parties [opposition and government] would have no objection, he added.

Imran Khan said neutrals gave the name of Sultan Sikandar Raja as CEC, and he did not know Raja before it.

He added that PTI members strongly objected to the proposed name when they learned about it as Raja was close to the Sharif family.

Imran Khan said when he conveyed this to the powers that be, “They guaranteed me that Raja will stay neutral.”

He announced going to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the election commissioner.

He said that PTI will stage protests outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday while clarifying that the protest in Islamabad will not be staged in the Red Zone.

Only PTI Parliamentarians will go to the ECP offices to apprise its officials that transparent elections in the country were not possible under the existing body.

The ex-PM alleged that the ECP was siding with the government and said that the country’s national security was at stake due to the incumbent government and CEC Raja.

He reiterated that the only way out of the crisis was free and fair elections in the country.

To a question, Imran Khan said that the army was an important state organ but the country’s economy was equally important.

He said that instead of thinking about November – when the appointment of a new army chief is due – everyone should be concerned about the current state of the country.

The former prime minister ruled out returning to the National Assembly (NA) as he linked doing so with being the facilitator of the incumbent government which he dubbed an “imported regime”.