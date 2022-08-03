HIV-infected transgender people at risk as UNDP Pakistan shut down prevention program

At least 1,300 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infected transgender persons are in quandary besides health risk after the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan shut down its program related to prevention of the virus among the community members.

The transgender community of Karachi staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday against the abrupt closure of the program which could be a big blow to the efforts for stopping the transmission of the disease.

Some 1,500 transgender people were receiving treatment after getting counseled under the program as the disease is considered a stigma while 22 – who were part of the UNDP program in different capacities – have lost their jobs.

According to the data, 1,500 transgender persons were registered under UNDP HIV Program in Sindh. Some 1,300 were receiving treatment and 200 were being counseled.

Contract terminated unlawfully

A transgender rights activist Shahzadi Rai – while talking to SAMAA DIGITAL - said the UNDP illegally terminated the contract with Gender Interactive Alliance (GIA).

She said that under the contract, GIA was to work for the welfare of the community members till 2023 which includes raising awareness about HIV.

Shahzadi said that 22 transgender persons also lost their sole source of income as they were laid off without any notice.

The activist complained of discriminatory behavior against the community members at different levels. “We don’t receive treatment when we visit the hospitals,” she lamented and asked, “Are we not the citizens of this country?”

She said that there are 19,000 transgender people in Karachi only and of them, 1,500 were registered in the HIV program. 1,300 were receiving treatment at different treatment centers in Sindh while 200 were under counseling, she added.

Against the sudden closure of the program; the transgender community of Karachi will stage a protest and sit-in outside the offices of UNDP and the federal health ministry in Islamabad on August 14, Shahzadi said.

Meanwhile, the health experts said that no gap and follow-up were vital in the treatment of HIV.

They said that engagement of community members was also essential to curb transmission of the deadly virus or else any other efforts were useless.

UNDP maintains contract was not terminated

Meanwhile, UNDP Pakistan in an official statement said that the agreement with GIA ended upon its expiry.

“We want to clarify that the said contract was not terminated illegally, in fact, it had expired normally on its expiration date. We will continue to have a dialogue with Gender Interactive Alliance (GIA) to hear and understand their concerns and endeavor towards a resolution that is aligned with UNDP’s commitment to human rights as well as principles and policies that uphold accountability.”

The statement added, “UNDP supports the rights of transgender and gender non-conforming communities, including the right for transgender people to live free from stigma and discrimination in all aspects of life.”

“UNDP has worked closely with the transgender community to advocate for the social inclusion of transpersons and persons with non-binary gender identities for decades.”

UNDP Pakistan said they proactively support the rights of advocates of transgender people by amplifying the advocacy for their rights.

Free HIV treatment available across province

Dr Irshad Kazmi, CDC (HIV/AIDS) Sindh Additional Director, confirmed the Directorate of CDC (HIV/AIDS) received copy of the letter issued by the UNDP to GIA which says the contract had been terminated for programmatic reasons.

He added that no further details had been shared with them.

However, Dr Kazmi said free HIV treatment was available at all HIV Treatment Centers across Sindh.