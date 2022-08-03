China lauds PM Shehbaz for ‘pushing CPEC ahead with speed’

The Chinese government on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for pushing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) ahead with speed and acknowledged his untiring efforts for advancing practical cooperation between the two countries.

“We highly appreciate the premier’s statements. He has done so much for practical cooperation between the two countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing, according to a local media outlet.

Shehbaz in a recent meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong underlined his commitment to unlock full economic and connectivity potential of CPEC through expedited and high-quality development of CPEC projects.

The spokesperson remarked that PM Shehbaz valued Pakistan’s relations with China, adding, “the PM has many times reaffirmed that Pakistan will push ahead the building of CPEC with new Pakistan speed.”

She said that after he took office, the premier had visited Gwadar port twice and hosted seminar between the Pakistani side and Chinese companies and he had done so much for our practical cooperation.

“So with the guidance of the leaders of both countries and with our concerted efforts, we are seeing a lot of progress being made on CPEC,“ he added.

Hua Chunying said, “ We are ready to further implement well the understandings between the leaders of our two countries and building on what we have achieved and current projects.“

She went on to say that the two countries would further focus on industrial development, people’s livelihoods, agriculture, Science and Technology and Information Technology etc. to make CPEC into a demonstration project for high quality Belt and Road cooperation.

“This will go a long way for China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan community with a shared future and also the well-being of the two countries and the people around the region,” she added.