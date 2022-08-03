Did SBP action against exchnage companies lead to US dollar depreciation?

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced enhanced monitoring of commercial banks and exchange companies (ECs) and said that it has taken against against two ECs for violation of SBP regulations.

The action coincides with a major decline in the US dollar rate against the Pakistani rupee on Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon the central bank said that it has enhanced monitoring of commercial banks and exchange companies “in view of recent volatility in the exchange rate and the difference between the interbank rate and the rate offered by exchange companies (ECs) and banks to their customers.”

The central bank has started inspections of a number of exchange companies and banks since Monday, August 1, according to the statement.

“On Tuesday (August 2, 2022) SBP suspended the operations of four branches of two ECs (Galaxy Exchange Co and Al-Hameed International Money Exchange Co) for violation of SBP regulations. SBP has also imposed monetary penalties on some ECs in the recent past. Besides, due to violations of SBP instructions, arrangements of 13 franchises have been terminated by six different ECs in the recent past,” the statement said.

SBP has also started conducting mystery shopping exercises throughout Pakistan to investigate the apprehensions that some ECs are not selling foreign currency to their customers.

A meeting of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan has also been called on August 4, 2022.

“If needed, SBP would augment its enforcement actions on the ECs and the banks in light of findings of the on-going inspections and mystery shopping,” the central bank warned.