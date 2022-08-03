Provincial Minister Syeda Shehla Raza appointed Pakistan women’s hockey team manager

In a surprising development, Minister for Women Development in Sindh, Syeda Shehla Raza, has been appointed as the team manager for the Pakistan women’s hockey team.

She will travel with the side for Indoor Hockey Asia Cup to Bangkok, Thailand, which is scheduled to take place from August 8-15.

The Pakistan team didn’t have equipment to prepare for the event, however Shehla stepped in to provide hockey sticks and other gear.

فاختہ نے بتایا ہے کہ سید حیدر قائم مقام جنرل سیکرٹری ہاکی سیدہ شہلا رضا کے بہت قریب ہیں،شہلا رضا سندھ سپورٹس بورڈ کی جنرل سیکرٹری ہیں،وہاں کئی ہاکی اسٹیڈیم پر قبضہ کیا ہوا اور سیکرٹری کی تعیناتی بھی انکے کہنے پر ہوا جبکہ شہلا رضا کو اب مینجر بنا دیا ویمن ٹیم کا@SyedaShehlaRaza pic.twitter.com/140lYVvqUU — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) August 3, 2022

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has named a 10-member squad for the tournament. The players include Shazma Naseem, Tahira Islam, Humra Latif, Iqra Iqbal, Maira Sabir (captain), Nida Asghar, Kulsoom Shehzadi, Marium Hanif, Areeba Sarwar and Dua Khan.

Naeem Ahmed and Rahat Khan will be part of the coaching panel for the side.