“Imran Khan chor’: Man chants slogan against ex-PM

A man chanted ‘chor’ slogan against former prime minister Imran Khan during his visit to the shrine of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan to attend Urs on Wednesday.

A video clip aired on SAMAA TV showed that a man chanted ‘chor’ (thief) slogan against ex-premier Imran Khan when he saw him coming out after paying respects to the Sufi saint.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was also with Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s personal guard was seen heckling the man who chantied the slogan.