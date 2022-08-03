Top court fixes case against PTI chief, leaders for tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted a petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in a case pertaining to making inflammatory statements against state institutions.

The petition filed by Advocate Koseen Faisal requests the apex court to form a commission to conduct an investigation into the case.

The top court’s registrar accepted the petition and fixed it for hearing tomorrow (Wednesday).

A two judge-bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the case.