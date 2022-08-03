WATCH: Shahir Afridi knocks out Indian boxer to retain ABF Middleweight title

Pakistan’s Shahir Afridi has knocked out Indian boxer Israr Usmani to retain ABF Middleweight title on Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand.

Afridi was all over his opponent from the very beginning as he knocked out Usmani in the first round.

FIRST ROUND KNOCKOUT!



Pakistan's Shahir Afridi retains ABF Middleweight title by defeating India's Israr Usmani 💫 pic.twitter.com/UqyDgiiVmp — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) August 3, 2022

Afridi, who is also known as the Markhor, has participated in six professional fights so far, which includes five wins and one draw.

“I’m a humble person but for this fight I had some rivalry issues with India, so I came, I conquered and I left,” Afridi said after the win.

“While I fight for my country for fun and passion, the recent derogatory remarks by my Indian counterpart made this fight a product of anger and pride,” he added.

It must be noted that Afridi also serves at the Rapid Response Force of the Sindh Police.

“Thank you everybody, my mission is complete. Firs Round Knockout against India, still undefeated and the Asian title remain in Pakistan,” he said. “Massive shoutout to Sindh police and the whole Pakistan.”

“A small Independence Day gift for my people in Pakistan,” he added.

Later today, Pakistan’s Taimoor Khan will face India’s Vedant Agarwal in the ABF Heavyweight Championship.