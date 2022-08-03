Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Balochistan

Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Bela district

National Seismic Monitoring Centre said tremors measured up to a depth of 33 kms
Samaa Web Desk Aug 03, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Earthquake tremors recording up to a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale were felt in Balochistan’s Bela district on Wednesday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake measured up to a depth of 33 kms and the epicenter of the quake was located 103 kms northwest of Bela.

Earlier, over the weekend, an earthquake followed by a powerful aftershock jolted Balochistan’s coastal area of Pasni.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.6 whereas its epicenter was located at the depth of 60kms in the coastal area of Pasni.

Within a gap of approximately ten minutes, an aftershock measuring 5.0 on the Richter’s scale was also felt in the same area. The depth was recorded at 30kms.

No loss of life had been reported.

earthquake

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div