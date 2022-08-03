Appointment of NA opposition leader Raja Riaz challenged in Lahore High Court

The appointment of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

Raja Riaz was a dissident of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was appointed as the opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) after 125 PTI lawmakers resigned following the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

He had the support of the 17 MNAs while competing against Ghous Bakhsh Mahar of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The petition was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique which stated that Raja Riaz was appointed opposition leader without the consultation of the PTI which is still the biggest party in the legislature.

The federal government, prime minister, NA speaker, and others have been made respondents in the petition.

The petitioner has maintained that making Riaz the opposition leader is a violation of the assembly rules.

He pleaded with the court to order the removal of Raja Riaz as the opposition leader.