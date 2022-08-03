CWG 2022: Disappointing campaign of Pakistan women’s cricket team ends with Australia loss

The Pakistan women’s cricket team ended its disappointing Commonwealth Games campaign with a loss against Australia on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 161 runs in Birmingham, Pakistan were restricted to 116/8 in 20 overs. Australia won the match by 44 runs.

Fatima Sana top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 35 uns. Her 26-ball innings included two fours and two sixes.

Captain Bismah Maroof and Omaima Sohail scored 23 runs each for the losing side.

Tahlia McGrath was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 3/13 in three overs.

Earlier, Australia posted 160/2 in their allotted 20 overs with Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath scoring unbeaten fifties. Mooney scored 70 runs in 49 balls, while McGrath notched up 78 runs in 51 balls.

For Pakistan, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal bagged one wicket each.

The Women in Green lost all three matches in the event. They had previously faced defeat against Barbados and arch-rivals India.