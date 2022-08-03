FIA unveils red book of most wanted terrorists listing 1,331 persons

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s counter-terrorism wing has released the Red Book of most wanted terrorists listing 1,331 persons.

According to the list, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have the highest number of most wanted terrorists, 850, on the list followed by 138 in Sindh.

Sr. Federal and Provincial Departments No. of terrorists with reward and addresses 1 FIA 45 2 ICT 33 3 Gilgit-Baltistan 20 4 Punjab 118 5 Sindh 138 6 Balochistan 127 7 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 850 Total All 1331

The Red Book shows that prize money of Rs8 million has been set for the arrest of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Chief Commander Maulana Sardar Hayat.

Another TTP target killer Mosa Khan, who is also an active terrorist of the Balochistan Liberation Army, is wanted for the 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

This list also contains the name of a terrorist who was deployed as an ‘alternate’ suicide bomber for an attack on former prime minister Benazir Bhutto that led to her death in 2017. Ikramullah, hailing from South Waziristan is a member of TTP (Baitullah Mehsud Group) and was ratted out by Husnain Gul (arrested) who had given him the instructions regarding the attack.

Moreover, Zaid Khan, a Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorist and member of Peoples Aman Committee from Karachi, is wanted for target killing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

FIA also seeks information to nab Rana Muhammad Afzal affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad group for his involvement in terror attacks in collusion with Arab commanders of the Al-Qaeda and Taliban.