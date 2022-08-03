Pakistan Judoka Shah Hussain Shah to compete for bronze medal

Pakistan’s Judoka Shah Hussain Shah is in the race to win a bronze medal for Pakistan during the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Despite losing in the quarter-final of the -90kg category, on Wednesday, against Australia’s Harrison Cassar, Shah will be in action later today for bronze medal match. He will face South Africa’s Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach at 9pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The Japan-based athlete, Shah, has twice won a gold medal during the South Asian Games in 2016 and 2019, respectively. He also bagged a silver during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The medal rules in Judo are slightly different from other competitions. In judo, the four competitors who lose in the quarterfinal rounds are paired against each other in two separate bronze medal brackets. The winners from those bouts advance to face the losers of the semifinal bouts. The winners of those two bouts each earn a bronze medal.

Harrison Cassar will face Marius Metois in the second bronze medal match. Meanwhile, Remi Feuillet will meet Jamal Petgrave in the gold medal match.

Pakistan’s other Judoka Qaisar Khan was knocked out in the round of 16 by New Zealand’s Jason Koster.

It must be noted that Pakistan are yet to win a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, with the nation’s hopes dwindling with every passing day.