‘Unconstitutional & illegal’ ECP verdict announced on request of law minister: Fawad

Terming the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) prohibited funding case verdict as “disappointing” a day earlier for the coalition government, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has now said the “Unconstitutional and illegal” decision was announced on the request of Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader maintained that the ECP decision was a result of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders holding meetings with election commission officials.

“The ECP decision is a result of haste,” he said. “They announced the decision over the law minister’s request.”

The ex-federal minister claimed that a different verdict was published on the website. “The decision was not the same before,” he alleged, adding that the decision contained the signature of election commission members from Sindh.

“Banning Imran Khan is none of their business,” Fawad maintained. “Article 15 and 17 are clear. The government cannot ban any political party.”

He emphasized that all the money came through legal channels. “There is a difference between affidavits and certificates.”