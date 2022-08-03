Funeral prayers of martyred army officers held in Quetta, Pindi, Larkana & Shakargarh

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Quetta to attend the funeral prayers of army officers martyred in the helicopter crash, said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief, other senior officers and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo offered the funeral prayers of martyred Corps Commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and Brigadier Khalid in Quetta.

Later. their bodies were shifted to Rawalpindi for burial.

Martyred Major Talha Manan’s funeral prayer was offered in Rawalpindi. His parents were presented the national flag by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Commander logistics Pannu Aqil, senior officers, soldiers, family members and civil society members attended the funeral of martyred pilot Major Saeed Ahmad in Larkana.

Martyred Naik Muddasir Fayyaz’s funeral was held in Shakargarh. General officer commanding Sialkot and others attended.

All the martyred army men were presented a guard of honor and their burials took place with full military honors.