Federal government issues Ashura holidays notification

The federal government on Wednesday issued a notification announcing August 8 and August 9 as public holidays to commemorate Ashura.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on Muharram 10.

The 9th and 10th of Muharram, which fall on the aforementioned dates, have been declared public holidays across the country.

Muslims all over the world revere Muharram not only as the first month of the Islamic calendar but also as a month that signifies perseverance, conviction, and courage to fight forces of evil.

Prophet Muhammad’s companion Hazrat Umar (RA) and grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) had embraced martyrdom in the month of Muharram.

NCOC issues SOPs for Muharram congregations

Last month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued guidelines for holding Majalis to curb the spread of coronavirus during Muharram