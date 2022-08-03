Watch Live

Pakistan’s StormFiber hacked by Indians

Site is currently down
Samaa Web Desk Aug 03, 2022
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

StormFiber – Pakistan’s top internet service providers’ website got reportedly hacked by Indian, local media reported Wednesday.

The hackers, who are linked to India, have posted a message with Indian flag praising their armed forces at the official website.

“Thank you to all the brave fighters who sacrificed lives to make us one of the greatest and proudest nations in the world,” read the note.

Earlier in August 2020, the same hacker also compromised Habib Metropolitan Bank’s website.

The service users faced difficulties during it was hacked which they shared on Twitter.

Later, StormFiber issued an apology to the customers for the inconvenience caused by the attack.

