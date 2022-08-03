‘Injustice’: Twitter reacts after Shan Masood omitted from Pakistan squad

Pakistan cricket followers were left in a state of shock after in-form batter Shan Masood was not selected for the tour of Netherlands, where the Men in Green will play a three-match ODI series.

The left-hander, who has featured in five ODIs for Pakistan, last played in the format in 2019.

Masood was in red-hot form in County Championship and the T20 Blast, along with his consistent performance in domestic cricket, however that was not enough to get the nod from the selectors.

“Salman Ali Agha has performed in domestic cricket in the middle-order hence included in ODI squad. The situation is not allowing us to experiment Shan Masood in the middle order right now,” Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim said while explaining Masood’s non-selection.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the baffling decision.

What else Shan Masood needs to do to get selectors’ attention? He has consistently ticked all the boxes to get selected, but selectors consistently doing injustice to him. #InjusticetoShan — Rizwan Ali (@joji_39) August 3, 2022

justice for shan masood pls — Ziyad (@ziyaaad32) August 3, 2022

No Shan Masood in the Pakistan squad for Netherlands



Good news for Derbyshire, I would think!



Should come and play county cricket on a three-year deal, rather than be messed about... — Steve Dolman (@Peakfanblog) August 3, 2022

So what’s the agenda against Shan Masood? pic.twitter.com/rT63dqzIvo — Raz Khan (@Raz_khan789) August 3, 2022

Shan Masood, another Fawad Alam in the making. — Fawad Ali (@fawadalijourno) August 3, 2022

Pakistan Cricket will have to find a way of milking in form players like Shan Masood in International Cricket. The player ought to show his form and fitness,and the system needs to come up with such a strategy that no one performing in this manner is overlooked for national duty. — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) August 3, 2022