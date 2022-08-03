Watch Live

‘Injustice’: Twitter reacts after Shan Masood omitted from Pakistan squad

Left-hander has been in red-hot form in the recent past
Samaa Web Desk Aug 03, 2022
Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricket followers were left in a state of shock after in-form batter Shan Masood was not selected for the tour of Netherlands, where the Men in Green will play a three-match ODI series.

The left-hander, who has featured in five ODIs for Pakistan, last played in the format in 2019.

Masood was in red-hot form in County Championship and the T20 Blast, along with his consistent performance in domestic cricket, however that was not enough to get the nod from the selectors.

“Salman Ali Agha has performed in domestic cricket in the middle-order hence included in ODI squad. The situation is not allowing us to experiment Shan Masood in the middle order right now,” Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim said while explaining Masood’s non-selection.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the baffling decision.

