Strengthening rupee sees PSX gains over 1,000 points

Improved import numbers and a strengthening rupee saw investor confidence return, driving the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) up by over 1,000 points during Wednesday’s trading.

The KSE-100 Index climbed above the 41,000 psychological barrier to a high 41,208.09. This was a rally of 1,016.48 points before the index climbed down slightly to 41,032.51 points, with the index still up by 840.90 points (2.09%).

The investors’ confidence has seemingly revived after Pakistan completed the final preconditions for the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and saw a lower value of imports in July which augurs well for its balance of payment crisis.

The banking, cement and, oil and gas exploration sectors were the primary upwards drivers in the index.

The top active stocks that helped the index move up include TPL Private Limited (TPLP) - a volume leader with 24.76 million shares, with a change of Rs0.97 (5.115%) in its share price.

It was followed by WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) which saw some 24.266 million shares traded and saw its share price move up marginally by 0.02 paisas (1.71%). Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) too saw a large volume of its shares traded with 17.397 million shares traded and its share price jumped by Rs0.93 (5.79%).

Meanwhile, the top decliners include Trust Modaraba (TRSM), Cordoba Logist(R) (CLVLR) and First Elite Capital Modaraba( FECM).

Apart from CLVLR, most had modest volumes. CLVLR saw around 1.7 million shares change hands.

Their share prices exhibited the following changes: -0.29 (-15.26%), -0.09 (-13.85%) and -0.39 (-12.58%).

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.