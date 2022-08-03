Watch: Pilgrims in tears as they touch Kaaba for the first time in two years

Emotional scenes were witnessed Wednesday when Saudi authorities removed the barriers placed around Kaaba due to coronavirus.

People were seen crying holding Kaswa – cover of Kaaba – and trying to kiss Hajr-e-Aswad, the black stone which recognized as to have come from heaven.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques had placed barriers around the Holy Kaaba on July 1, 2020, on the instructions of the National Center for the Prevention of Coronavirus to stem the spread of the pandemic.

It had also denied permission to individuals to perform Hajj and Umrah. Later when, access was reestablished, pilgrims and visitors were barred from touching or kissing the Kaaba or the Hajar-e-Aswad.

A royal decree has done away with the coronavirus protection barriers installed in Kaaba.

The head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais announced the lifting of the protective barriers around the Holy Kaaba on Tuesday.

He said that the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman, has issued a royal order in this regard.

It is worth noting that the move coincides with the beginning of the Umrah season.

Sheikh Al-Sudais highlighted that the decision was made to facilitate pilgrims and visitors arriving in Makkah.

Visitors are once again allowed tactile access to the door, walls, and Hajr-e-Aswad.

He added that the Saudi authorities are keen on providing a safe space to visitors for performing key religious rituals with ease in ‘a reassuring spiritual ambience’.

“The presidency is working with all the sectors operating at the Grand Mosque to receive pilgrims and provide them with all services and facilities,” Sheikh Al-Sudais emphasized.