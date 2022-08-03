Babar Azam in danger of losing top T20I spot to Indian batter

Pakistan’s star batter and captain Babar Azam is in danger of losing top spot in ICC T20I Rankings after latest update.

After impressive performance in the ongoing series against West Indies, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has jumped to second place in the rankings with 816 rating points. Meanwhile, Azam is in first place with 818 points.

“Yadav has moved up three spots to within two rating points of top-ranked Babar Azam after a dazzling 44-ball knock of 76 that won him the Player of the Match award and sees him lead the batting aggregate with 111 runs from three matches in the series against the West Indies which his side leads 2-1,” the ICC said in a press release.

There are two more matches remaining in the series between India and West Indies, which puts Yadav in a good position to claim the top spot by the end of the tour.

Yadav’s rise has also pushed Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to third position, from second, in the rankings.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram and England’s Dawid Malan are placed on fourth and fifth position respectively.

In the Test rankings, Mohammad Rizwan (up three places to 17th) and Imam-ul-Haq (up 15 places to 49th) have moved up the list for batters, and Naseem Shah (up seven places to 60th) and Mohammad Nawaz (up 21 places to 68th) among bowlers.