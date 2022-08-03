Pakistan to buy anesthesia from India to overcome acute shortage

Federal government has decided to import anesthesia from India to overcome the acute shortage in the country, SAMAA TV reported.

The dearth of sedative chemicals has forced several hospitals in Lahore and other parts of Punjab to postpone surgeries, healthcare facilities administrations have revealed.

To overcome this shortage, the federal government has decided to grant permission to local pharmaceutical companies to buy anesthesia from India instead of the United States (US).

The move came as pharmaceutical companies refused to buy sedative chemicals from the US due to the rising dollar rate and import costs.

According to sources, the government is likely to give go head to pharma companies to import anesthesia within the next two days.

The health secretary and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) have already expressed willingness in importing the chemical from the eastern neighbor.

If allowed, a shipment from India carrying the anesthesia in a gaseous state will arrive in Pakistan and will be distributed throughout the country within the next few days.

Last year in August, the then Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain claimed that Pakistan would ‘soon’ be able to manufacture anesthesia. However, the country still does not have the ability to produce anesthesia.