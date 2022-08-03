PTI office holder challenges govt decision to collect sales tax through electricity bill

A Lahore-based businessman with links to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has challenged the government’s decision to collect sales tax from traders through electricity bills in the Lahore High Court, SAMAA TV’s Arshad Ali reported.

The petitioner Nasir Bashir, who holds the office of focal person to PTI chairman Imran Khan, Traders Wing, had approached the court against what he calls “unjustified levy of super tax upon the traders and business community of Pakistan via electricity bill.”

He has named Prime Minister Shahbez Sharif, President Arif Alvi, Federal Board of Revenue, Chairman WAPDA and others as respondent in the case.

Prime minister and president have been made parties through their principal secretaries.

LHC’s Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the application on Wednesday.

The petitioner claimed that the tax slabs of small traders and retailers were illegally changed, adding that even the traders who were using just 1 unit of electricity were taxed as per the new rates.

Bashir requested the court to declare the sale tax imposed in the electricity bills of retailers and traders as “ultra vires to the constitution, Illegal, unlawful, and against the fundamental rights of the traders and retailers.”

He also requested the court to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to explain in detail “reasons of the multiple increase in the petroleum, power and gas tariffs, life-saving drugs, commodities, after he takes over the control of the country as PM”.

The court has summoned replies from the respondents and adjourned the hearing till August 22.