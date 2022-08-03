Two cops martyred in Karachi grenade blast

At least two policemen were martyred on Wednesday in a grenade blast inside the police headquarters in Karachi.

According to the police, two cops were also severely injured in the explosion.

Upon hearing about the incident, DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other police officials reached the site.

The SSP CTD informed the reporters that the unfortunate incident took place when the grenades were taken out of the armory for cleaning purposes. Heavy rainfall in the metropolis city had damaged and destroyed some case property.

“The grenade was in the hands of a policeman when the blast occurred,” DIG CTD said.

According to details, around 11:10 am, Sub-Inspector Saeed and constable Shehzad took two grenades from the armory to the police cobbler where they were being cleaned.

While the grenades were being cleaned, a pin of one grenade in the hands of constable Shehzad was pulled out accidentally under mysterious circumstances due to which the blast occurred.

Sources familiar with the matter said the grenades were part of case evidence.

Commenting on the incident, Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said an inquiry has been initiated in the case. “We have to investigate why the grenade was not diffused,” he said.

The two martyred cops were identified as constable Shehzad and police cobbler Sabir.