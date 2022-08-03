Samsung’s self-repair program goes live for limited devices

Samsung partners with iFixit have launched their much-awaited self-repair program, which allows consumers to repair or replace parts of their devices without the hassle of visiting a repair center.

The company’s self-repair program was initially announced in March. Owners can buy repair kits for different parts of the devices, i.e., screen, battery, charging port, and back glass.

One intriguing thing is the access to online repair instruction that will guide you on how to fix a particular problem or replace a specific part all through step-by-step procedure with pictures.

The step-by-step guides and parts are available to purchase on the iFixit website. But this program is only limited to a few devices, including the Galaxy S20 and S21 lines and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

With prices ranging from $67 (for a charging connector on almost any model) to $227 (for only a Tab S7+ display), the initial selection is restricted to screens, batteries, charging ports, and back glass.

To make it easier for you to send the damaged parts to Samsung for recycling, the kits come with a free return label. An eco-friendly step by Samsung to reduce waste and promote recycling.

Currently only available in the US, the self-repair program will eventually cover more nations, devices, and part repairs.