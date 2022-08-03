Pakistan cricketers denied NOC for UAE ILT20

Pakistan cricketers have been denied No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for next year’s inaugural UAE ILT20.

According to Daily Express, two top Pakistan players approached the PCB for NOC but their request was rejected. Upon seeing this, rest of players decided against contacting the PCB on the same matter.

The PCB’s decision applies to both contracted and non-contracted players. The report added that league owners were interested in signing players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan. According to sources, some of the players were offered a massive contract worth Rs.120 million.

The report also claimed that the PCB had asked UAE league organisers to compensate the board with millions of dollars in return for players’ NOC. This policy is similar to the one adopted by the Indian Premier League, which hands out a significant amount to cricket boards around the world in order to ensure top players’ participation in the cash-rich league. However, the UAE cricket board hasn’t formed such a policy so far.

Yesterday, according to a report by espncricinfo, PCB won’t issue NOCs to its players, contracted and non-contracted, for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) as well.

For the contracted players, the reason behind PCB’s decision is the packed domestic and international calendar. However, it is still unclear why the non-contracted players have been barred from playing in the leagues.